A Simple Method That'll Save You Time While Trimming Your Lawn

When a guest comes to visit your home, your lawn is the first feature they see. And, while having a well-manicured lawn is a great way to make a good first impression, it takes time and effort to cultivate it — especially when it comes down to tackling weeds, tight spaces, and lawn borders. Even if you enjoy the time it takes to sculpt your dream yard into reality each week, you may be wondering if there are any tried-and-true techniques for saving time.

Thankfully, before you even break out the weed whacker, there are several ways to reduce weeds in your yard. This includes avoiding cutting your lawn too short, a common mistake that leads to crabgrass. However, when weeds do pop up, especially around the edges of your lawn, there is one time-savvy technique that can help you control where your grass clippings land and save you time in the long run. And the best part? It's as simple as trimming your grass in one direction.

When it comes to saving time, where your clippings land may not seem like a big deal. But cleaning up cut grass from garden bark, a gravel path, or among hedges is much harder than off your lawn. Also, allowing your clippings to land in curbs or pavement drains isn't recommended due to potential impacts like affecting water quality. As a result, if your clippings end outside of your lawn, you'll need to invest the extra time in cleanup. That's where trimming your yard in a counter-clockwise direction — keeping all your clippings confined to the lawn — comes into play.