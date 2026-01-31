Is Costco's Artificial Grass Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say
A lush, seamless lawn always cut to the perfect height, picture-perfect in every way — if you're avid about the appearance of your grass, such a scenario may be your dream come true. However, even for the best landscaper, reality can often look far different: a frustrating case of lawn rust that needs to be treated quickly, the occasional lackluster spot, or even a lawn accidentally cut too short, an easy mistake that can lead to crabgrass. As a result, you may find yourself considering artificial grass. Costco offers a variety of artificial grass options, each under the brand name PreGra. According to user reviews, PreGra earns solid ratings overall, but its value also depends on how much durability and installation effort you're willing to trade off.
Artificial grass is made up of two parts: an unseen solid backing that lies on the soil, and then the synthetic fibers sown onto the backing. It is the latter that's reminiscent of grass, with green fibers of various heights creating that lush appearance you may recognize from commercial and recreational landscaping. Aside from being low-maintenance, with no cutting or fertilizer needed, many people opt for artificial grass because of its durability and consistent appearance, although it may not do as much for your surrounding ecosystem as natural grass would.
If artificial grass sounds like the right choice for your lawn, then your hunt for the right turf may lead you to Costco. However, it's important to spend time researching your artificial grass choice before you make the investment, and reviews are a great place to start.
The pros and cons of Costco's artificial grass based on reviews
Overall, Costco's five different artificial grass options are highly rated, each receiving at least a four-star rating. When choosing the right artificial grass for your needs, you want to consider pile height, expected foot traffic, and other factors like usage, UV resistance, and visual appearance.
Keeping these factors in mind can be helpful when navigating the reviews and understanding if an artificial grass role is right for you. Sometimes, you may find yourself in a balancing act, choosing which needs to be prioritized. For example, one verified buyer left a review for the PreGra 46-ounce bluegrass artificial turf, noting that the grass did look less realistic than other artificial grass mats they had installed. However, they also mentioned that they were overall satisfied with their purchase, leaving a four-star rating, and ended with: "If function is more important than form, you'll be OK."
Another reviewer summed up their installation process in their review of the PreGra 80-ounce platinum artificial turf: "The turf was easy to order, by the foot, and arrived quickly. Installation instructions were provided and I rolled it out on my prepared surface, cut it to fit snuggly and hammered in the metal stakes. I swept in the sand and was done." While artificial grass is low-maintenance once established, it can take some work to install. This also includes moving the rolls themselves, which can be quite labor-intensive. One verified purchaser captured this in their review of the 48-ounce artificial pet turf: "Curbside delivery was included in the order however when it arrived at our house we were told we had to take it off the truck. At over 400lbs, that was a task we were not equipped for."
Methodology
When evaluating the range of artificial grass available on Costco, Outdoor Guide took the time to read the specifications for each option, learning more about their application and how each grass option differed. Then, we dove into the reviews, seeing what buyers liked and didn't like about their purchases. While star ratings are helpful, we wanted to look beyond the number alone to see if anyone who had left a positive review included any potential downsides or reasons to steer clear of artificial grass as well.