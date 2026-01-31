Is Costco's Artificial Grass Worth Buying? Here's What Users Say

A lush, seamless lawn always cut to the perfect height, picture-perfect in every way — if you're avid about the appearance of your grass, such a scenario may be your dream come true. However, even for the best landscaper, reality can often look far different: a frustrating case of lawn rust that needs to be treated quickly, the occasional lackluster spot, or even a lawn accidentally cut too short, an easy mistake that can lead to crabgrass. As a result, you may find yourself considering artificial grass. Costco offers a variety of artificial grass options, each under the brand name PreGra. According to user reviews, PreGra earns solid ratings overall, but its value also depends on how much durability and installation effort you're willing to trade off.

Artificial grass is made up of two parts: an unseen solid backing that lies on the soil, and then the synthetic fibers sown onto the backing. It is the latter that's reminiscent of grass, with green fibers of various heights creating that lush appearance you may recognize from commercial and recreational landscaping. Aside from being low-maintenance, with no cutting or fertilizer needed, many people opt for artificial grass because of its durability and consistent appearance, although it may not do as much for your surrounding ecosystem as natural grass would.

If artificial grass sounds like the right choice for your lawn, then your hunt for the right turf may lead you to Costco. However, it's important to spend time researching your artificial grass choice before you make the investment, and reviews are a great place to start.