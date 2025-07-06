The Common Mowing Mistake That'll Add To Your Lawn's Crabgrass Problem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are you tired of unsightly clumps of crabgrass conquering your beautifully manicured yard? If so, you're not alone. Weeding your yard can be time consuming, increasing your garden workload as you spend hours kneeling and tending to these frustrating weeds. Plus, it may seem like all your work in the yard is in vain when the dreaded crabgrass returns in just a few days. Like with other lawn problems, prevention is often the best cure, and if you're struggling with keeping crabgrass from returning time and time again, the problem may lie not in your weeding methods but your lawn-mowing routine.

Advertisement

While crabgrass may be the bane of your existence, at its core, it's just a plant. And, like all other plants, it has favorable conditions where it grows best. When you cut your lawn as short as possible, it may seem like a clever way to reduce yardwork through less frequent mowing, but it's actually a lawncare myth that may be doing more harm than good.

While your grass may faint under the intense beams of heavy sunlight, crabgrass thrives in it. In fact, crabgrass prefers hot, dry conditions. When you cut your grass short, you take away much of the shade that the longer blades were providing the soil with. This, in turns, increases the temperature, creating an environment where crabgrass can thrive and outcompete your grass. Instead, there are better ways to keep your yard picture-perfect while controlling crabgrass, as well as removing it if it becomes a problem.

Advertisement