How To Quickly Treat Rust Fungus On Your Lawn

Your lawn is one of the first things people see when visiting. After spending so much time and effort tending to it, you want your yard to be picture-perfect. However, even when you do everything right and take all the secret steps professional landscapers recommend for a dream lawn turned reality, you may find yourself faced with dreaded rust disease. When it comes to keeping a healthy, picturesque yard, preventing lawn rust using simple tricks is the best solution. However, if you miss the window to stop rust fungus before it becomes a problem, there are still ways you can quickly treat it.

Lawn rust is a type of fungal disease most often seen in Kentucky bluegrass, perennial ryegrass, and tall fescue. With this yard ailment, you'll find your grass is coated in an orange-brown powder. What starts out as a minor hassle can quickly grow into an aesthetic nightmare as your once vibrant yard is left discolored, weak, and unhealthy by lawn rust.

If you're in the midst of battling lawn rust, don't pick up the fungicides yet. Instead, implement these simple lawn routine changes to try and tackle the problem at its root (pun intended).