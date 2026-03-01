This DIY Bird Feeder Idea Needs One Small Fix To Work
DIY bird feeders are popular craft projects, including one version that's constructed from an empty Pringles can, peanut butter, and bird seed. It's a relatively easy craft: Spread peanut butter around the tube, affix seeds, and hang from a branch or porch. But there may be one issue with it in its simplest form: Birds struggle to find a place to perch and eat. Suspended horizontally, the twine used to hang the feeder can impede a bird's access. Hung vertically, birds that alight on top of the tube can only reach the seeds around the rim, and no bird wants to land in peanut butter. But this project done right will draw in plenty of birds that serve as little helpers around the garden.
To make this DIY work, you'll need a cardboard tube. A Pringles can is sturdy and offers a larger dining bar. Then you want a bag of bird seed, some twine, a jar of smooth, natural peanut butter, and a metal baking pan. In addition to those items, consider thin wood dowels, branches, or sturdy paper snack plates. These last few items will be handy when it comes to offering your backyard visitors a place to perch.
How to make this DIY feeder better
To make the feeder, clean your empty Pringles can and remove the bottom (unless you plan to attach it to a plate). You can use empty toilet paper or paper towel rolls instead, but those won't be as handy if you plan to put a base on your feeder. Use a hole punch to put two holes in one end for your string, And larger holes at the other end for dowels or branches. Pour bird seed in your baking tray, then smother your cardboard tube in peanut butter (the outside only). Once your tube is covered, roll it around in the bird seed until it's fully coated. You can even save money on birdseed by growing seed flowers or buying in bulk and making your own mix. Attach the twine you're using to hang it with.
Now is the time to zhuzh up your bird feeder to make sure birds can easily enjoy your work. To add a feeding plate to the bottom, attach a cheap plastic or sturdy paper plate using an outdoor-safe adhesive like E6000. Add sticks or dowels into the holes you made as places for birds to sit and eat — you can add a little hot glue to keep them sturdy, if needed.