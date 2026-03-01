This DIY Bird Feeder Idea Needs One Small Fix To Work

DIY bird feeders are popular craft projects, including one version that's constructed from an empty Pringles can, peanut butter, and bird seed. It's a relatively easy craft: Spread peanut butter around the tube, affix seeds, and hang from a branch or porch. But there may be one issue with it in its simplest form: Birds struggle to find a place to perch and eat. Suspended horizontally, the twine used to hang the feeder can impede a bird's access. Hung vertically, birds that alight on top of the tube can only reach the seeds around the rim, and no bird wants to land in peanut butter. But this project done right will draw in plenty of birds that serve as little helpers around the garden.

To make this DIY work, you'll need a cardboard tube. A Pringles can is sturdy and offers a larger dining bar. Then you want a bag of bird seed, some twine, a jar of smooth, natural peanut butter, and a metal baking pan. In addition to those items, consider thin wood dowels, branches, or sturdy paper snack plates. These last few items will be handy when it comes to offering your backyard visitors a place to perch.