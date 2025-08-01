A DIY Bird Feeder That'll Add A Tropical Feel To Your Backyard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something instantly relaxing about a backyard or outdoor living space with a tropical vibe, whether it comes from the colorful prints on patio furniture cushions or a homemade tiki bar ready for summer soirees. Flowers such as bird-of-paradise add even more tropical interest to your garden and attract hummingbirds, but there's one backyard accessory that's often overlooked when coordinating a theme: The bird feeder. Keep the island vibes going by adding a tropical-themed bird feeder made from a coconut. It's a unique, all-natural DIY adornment that keeps the birdseed out of the elements, if you leave the spherical shape of the coconut shell intact.

The beauty in this project is that there's no need for exact measurements, or even any one way of doing things. The end result is open to interpretation, too. Some coconut bird feeders have just one large entry hole for the birds, similar to a bird house, while others have several. You can decorate them or paint them, or don't. And if any coconuts break as you're cutting the holes, transform them into bowl-shaped feeders to place in miniature macrame plant hangers in different areas around the yard.

To get started, any fresh coconut from the grocery store will do. Look for a round, brown coconut shell with lots of fibers on the outside rather than a young or "green" coconut that's white on the outside and is used primarily as a source of coconut water to drink.