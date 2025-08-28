Make Changing At Public Campsites Easier With A Stress-Free Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you are using helpful advice to book the perfect campsite for your next adventure or you have a favorite spot you revisit each year, camping is a fun activity loved by millions. But busy campgrounds can make basic tasks like changing clothes quite a challenge, especially if your tent is occupied by other campers in your group when you need to get undressed. After all, you're sometimes just a dozen feet away from strangers. While many campgrounds have public bathroom areas or shower areas, walking to those areas every time you want to change can be a real hassle, especially if they're a good distance from your campsite or it's dark. Don't despair — a super easy and stress-free trick for changing clothes is using your car doors as a privacy screen and changing behind them! This is a particularly useful trick if you happen to be at any national park campgrounds with minimal amenities.

There are privacy tents designed for this task, like the Kelty H2GO privacy shelter, but that's another $100 and 15 pounds you've got to pack. Instead, you can improvise and use this simple trick. This trick works in campsites where your car is parked next to the tent and works with any size car or truck. Taller vehicles or trucks are even better, but smaller cars will still work just fine. This hack saves you money, time (no walking to the shower areas) and space, and only requires a little flexibility on your part.