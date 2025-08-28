Make Changing At Public Campsites Easier With A Stress-Free Trick
Whether you are using helpful advice to book the perfect campsite for your next adventure or you have a favorite spot you revisit each year, camping is a fun activity loved by millions. But busy campgrounds can make basic tasks like changing clothes quite a challenge, especially if your tent is occupied by other campers in your group when you need to get undressed. After all, you're sometimes just a dozen feet away from strangers. While many campgrounds have public bathroom areas or shower areas, walking to those areas every time you want to change can be a real hassle, especially if they're a good distance from your campsite or it's dark. Don't despair — a super easy and stress-free trick for changing clothes is using your car doors as a privacy screen and changing behind them! This is a particularly useful trick if you happen to be at any national park campgrounds with minimal amenities.
There are privacy tents designed for this task, like the Kelty H2GO privacy shelter, but that's another $100 and 15 pounds you've got to pack. Instead, you can improvise and use this simple trick. This trick works in campsites where your car is parked next to the tent and works with any size car or truck. Taller vehicles or trucks are even better, but smaller cars will still work just fine. This hack saves you money, time (no walking to the shower areas) and space, and only requires a little flexibility on your part.
Hop in the car and close the doors for a little DIY privacy
If you are at a busy campsite and you find that most of the time when you want to change, the tent is occupied, you can use your car. No, you don't have to climb inside and try to get changed in a cramped seat. Make sure your car is parked in such a way that there is some cover. Open the car door and drape blankets or large towels over the doors. Bring some regular clamps like these Woctec 4-pack spring clamps to secure the cover to your car door (particularly if it's windy). You don't want a gust of wind to send your privacy screen flying off! Once the towels or blankets are clamped in place, you have your own, fairly spacious little dressing room where you or your kids can change without worry of being spotted from the outside.
If you have a hatchback car or SUV, you can create an even more formal privacy tent by lifting the tailgate and clamping one end of a large blanket to one side of the tailgate, wrapping it around the end of the vehicle, and clamping it to the other side of the tailgate. Using your vehicle as a make-shift changing room enables you to take care of business without inconvenience or stress that someone will catch you in the middle of a wardrobe change. As long as you can park your car near your tent, this trick will be the perfect hack for changing at a public campsite. That's one reason why it's good to know the difference between walk-up and walk-in campgrounds.