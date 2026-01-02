National Park Service's New ID Rule: What To Know Before Visiting In 2026

With the new year comes new rules, at least in regards to the National Park System. There have actually been a number of changes to policies, rules, and regulations regarding national parks in recent years. For example, many national parks have adopted a cashless pay system. However, this year one of the national park rules you may not know about — at least not yet — doesn't affect how you pay, but how much you pay. As of January 1, 2026, the National Park Service's new ID rule is in effect and, depending on where you live and whether you can prove it, it may end up costing you much more than before to visit national parks.

There are actually several ways in which the new ID rule can impact visitors. The stated purpose behind the rule is to make non-residents who frequent U.S. national parks contribute more to the park system by paying higher fees. The rationale, per the government, is that U.S. citizens and legal residents already contribute a larger share via the taxes they pay each year. With that in mind, the new pricing for America the Beautiful National Park Passes is $80 annually for U.S. citizens and now $250 per year for non-residents.

Those who do not purchase an annual pass are apt to see an even larger increase in pricing, at least if they visit one of the more popular parks. That is because non-residents who visit one of the 11 top visited parks will be required to pay $100 per person per day if they do not have an annual pass. Those parks include: Acadia, Bryce Canyon, Everglades, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Grand Teton, Rocky Mountain, Sequoia and Kings Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite, and Zion National Parks.