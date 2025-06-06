The National Park Service covers over 400 national park sites, with 63 of them having the words "National Park" in their proper name. National parks are popular places to vacation across the United States, offering a large selection of outdoor activities from swimming, sightseeing, and hiking to fishing, bird watching, and camping. There are many national park activities you may not know about on the parks' websites. Be sure to try some of those, too! When visiting any of these amazing places, there is a long list of supplies that are important to bring with you, but one thing you shouldn't bring when traveling to some national parks is cash.

A new cashless policy is growing in popularity among United States' national parks. This policy is causing a few feathers to get ruffled — so much so that a lawsuit was filed in spring of 2024 and still hasn't reached a resolution over a year later. They argue that everyone, even those who do not have a bank account, should be allowed into the parks.

The cashless policy applies to admission to some parks and other services that may include gift shops and restaurants. The list of national parks that don't accept cash is growing each year. There are many reasons these parks are adopting the cashless policy such as reducing transaction times, eliminating the need for park staff to handle cash, and lowered risk of theft. It also allows available funds to be used for services for the visitors and projects rather than cash handling tasks.

