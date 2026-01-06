Protect Your Roof From Hail Damage With These Must-Know Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hail is among the most damaging types of weather phenomena across much of the United States, particularly in the center third of the country. This frozen precipitation forms at high altitudes before it comes hurtling down towards the Earth's surface. Given hail stones can range from about pea-sized to about the size of a grapefruit, it is little wonder that these speeding projectiles often cause severe damage to whatever they impact, including your home's roof. Roof damage from hail can include bruised, cracked, or otherwise damaged shingles, as well as damage to roof structure and accessories, such as flashing, vents, and gutters.

The best way to protect your roof from hail damage is to install roofing materials with a UL Class 4 impact rating. You can find a variety of shingles, synthetic tiles, and metal paneling with this rating. While materials with this rating offer you the best protection for your roof, they also come with a cost. This is the primary reason many homeowners, including some in areas prone to hailstorms, are often reluctant to install them. The fact most roof shingles are meant to last 20 to 30 years can also give homeowners pause when it comes to peeling off an otherwise good roof to replace it with hail resistant materials.

While installing such materials can be costly, given that a hail-damaged roof can lead to expensive repairs due water leaking into your home, the cost can be worth it. This is particularly true if you live in an area that is particularly prone to hailstorms, such as the Great Plains Region. or Colorado's so-called Hail Alley. If you have noticed signs it's time to replace your roof shingles, then now would be the perfect time to install a hail-resistant roof.