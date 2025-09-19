Why You Should Consider Trimming Your Trees During Fall

Pruning and trimming are part of the regular care your trees need to keep them healthy and thriving. Proper pruning and tree upkeep can even help deter squirrels from hanging out in your yard and causing problems. However, there is no written-in-stone time for pruning your trees. Some plants that should not be pruned in the fall and will do better if trimmed in early spring, but fall can be an excellent time to prune many types of trees.

While the contradictory advice can feel a bit confusing and overwhelming to a new gardener, the truth is that timing is less important than understanding what your specific trees need. By learning why you should consider trimming your trees in the fall, you can make a confident decision that will keep your garden healthy, thriving, and looking great all year long.

Several deciduous trees that you should consider pruning in the late fall include maples, birch trees, and ashes. This is not an all-inclusive list, but if you have these trees in your yard, late fall is a good time to get them in order. It is best to wait until the tree has dropped its leaves and is in the dormant stage, if at all possible. The parts of the trees that can be trimmed in the fall include crossing branches, lateral buds, broken branches, water shoots, and any branches that are diseased. Trimming trees at this time improves safety, maintains the trees' health, controls their size, and promotes growth.