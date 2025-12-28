Unmistakable Signs It's Time To Replace Your Roof Shingles

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you're doing something like preparing your roof for heavy snow, odds are you haven't spent much time inspecting the surface that covers your home. However, checking on the health of your roof shingles should be done on a regular basis. If missing or damaged shingles aren't noticed and replaced in a timely manner, leaks and mold, along with water and structural damage can happen. So if roof damage isn't caught and corrected in time, you may be stuck replacing your entire roof or making other costly repairs, instead of just replacing the shingles. That certainly makes regularly inspecting your roof worthwhile.

The first couple of signs that you may need to replace shingles don't even require walking outside. The age of your roof alone can be an indicator. Most asphalt shingles are meant to last around 20 years. Although the lifetime of shingles can range from 15 to 30 years, it's generally a good idea to replace them if you've had your shingles for a couple of decades. Additionally, if you notice your electricity bill rising, this could be due to aging shingles losing their ability to efficiently insulate. It could also be a sign of damaged shingles.

Another sign it's time to replace your shingles that doesn't require close inspection is simply the way the roof looks. If shingles are faded, tattered, or split, your whole house will not look as good as it could. Improving the aesthetic appeal can add serious value to your home if you are looking to list it. Even if you aren't selling, new shingles can make you feel better about the place you live.