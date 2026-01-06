Support Birds In Your Yard All Winter Long With A Beautiful Ornamental Grass

Indiangrass is fairly easy to grow, and it's surprisingly hardy for such a delicate looking plant. It can be grown from zone 9 to as far north as zone 3, making it a good choice for gardeners in colder climates who may struggle to grow plants through winter. It thrives in full sun but is otherwise not terribly picky about where it is planted. Indiangrass does very well in poor to average (even rocky) soil: Overly rich soil can sometimes cause the stems to droop. All you need to do to get this plant started is to scatter some seeds over an empty section of your garden in late winter to early spring.

Once established, Indiangrass is remarkably drought tolerant and adaptable, so you don't need to worry about it too much. Water it during droughts or whenever you're watering the surrounding plants and it will likely be just fine. Indiangrass grows quickly, and it will spread by reseeding. If you want to limit its spread, you can prune your ornamental grass in fall by cutting it down to a few inches above the ground before the seeds have a chance to develop. This does mean fewer seeds for your local birds to eat, as well as less standing shelter for them to use, so if the goal is aiding overwintering birds, cut in early spring after the last frost. You can still help your local, winter-hardy birds out by leaving the cut stems on the ground for them to use in next-year's nests.