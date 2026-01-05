Add Privacy To Your Yard With The Help Of A Tree Bearing Heart-Shaped Leaves

Most homeowners use their backyards as extensions to their living space, especially when it comes to entertaining, usually incorporating large decks or patios where family and friends can visit and socialize. That sense of relaxation and peace is lost when there isn't enough privacy between you and the neighbors. Not every yard has sufficient privacy but fortunately, there are many simple tricks and ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard and make it a special place for relaxing, entertaining, and enjoying peace and quiet. You can add privacy to your yard and patio with these tips from HGTV's Property Brothers, for instance, but another way to add seclusion, beauty, and even something for wildlife to enjoy is to plant a Southern catalpa (Catalpa bignonioides), a fast-growing tree with unique heart-shaped leaves that create a beautiful living privacy screen.

In addition to being a great way to add more privacy to your yard, the Southern catalpa is perfect for gardeners that love to attract pollinators. The clusters of white flowers are a favorite of hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and the tree itself is a great place for people and wildlife to enjoy the shade its twisting, expanding branches and huge leaves provide. It is also the sole host for the unique and oddly beautiful catalpa worm and sphinx moth. The Southern catalpa is not fussy about its growing conditions and makes an exciting addition to fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners.