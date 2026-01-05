Add Privacy To Your Yard With The Help Of A Tree Bearing Heart-Shaped Leaves
Most homeowners use their backyards as extensions to their living space, especially when it comes to entertaining, usually incorporating large decks or patios where family and friends can visit and socialize. That sense of relaxation and peace is lost when there isn't enough privacy between you and the neighbors. Not every yard has sufficient privacy but fortunately, there are many simple tricks and ideas that'll add more privacy to your backyard and make it a special place for relaxing, entertaining, and enjoying peace and quiet. You can add privacy to your yard and patio with these tips from HGTV's Property Brothers, for instance, but another way to add seclusion, beauty, and even something for wildlife to enjoy is to plant a Southern catalpa (Catalpa bignonioides), a fast-growing tree with unique heart-shaped leaves that create a beautiful living privacy screen.
In addition to being a great way to add more privacy to your yard, the Southern catalpa is perfect for gardeners that love to attract pollinators. The clusters of white flowers are a favorite of hummingbirds, bees, and butterflies, and the tree itself is a great place for people and wildlife to enjoy the shade its twisting, expanding branches and huge leaves provide. It is also the sole host for the unique and oddly beautiful catalpa worm and sphinx moth. The Southern catalpa is not fussy about its growing conditions and makes an exciting addition to fuss-free plants that are great for gardening beginners.
Add privacy and beauty to your yard with the Southern catalpa tree
You can expect your Southern catalpa tree to reach a height of somewhere between 40 and 70 feet, with beautiful arching canopies and can live to be around 60 years old. This tree drops its leaves in the winter so you can lose a little bit of your privacy if you live in colder regions, but they can sometimes turn a brilliant yellow green in the fall, which adds a lot of fall color to your yard. The easy care and fast growth of this tree makes it a nice choice for gardeners wanting a tree that matures quickly. They have the potential to be invasive, though, if you are not careful to rake up the dropped seed pods that can turn into more trees if left.
To thrive really well, catalpa trees prefer full sun, so plant your catalpa trees where they can get at least four hours of direct sunlight every day. More is better. This lovely tree can tolerate a variety of soil conditions, including wet clay, loamy, sandy, and more. Well-draining is the best case scenario, but the catalpa can handle flooding and drought conditions as well. They are also not bothered by heavy rains, high humidity, or even cold winters, though like any plant, it should be protected from heavy winds. It is a hardy tree that adapts to its surroundings amazingly well. If you have planted the tree in clay, sandy, or dry soil, consider adding a 10-10-10 fertilizer at least several weeks later to give it a good start in life.