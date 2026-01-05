Why Aerating And Overseeding May Not Work To Fill Lawn Patches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your grass is growing in patchy, you may have attempted a couple of common practices for fixing it: aerating and overseeding. While these measures quite often fix the problem and help you regain a solid covering a green grass, there are also times when they don't. For instance, there may be underlying issues that these methods can't fix, or they may have been done incorrectly or at the wrong time.

As for diagnosing the problem, there are a myriad of reasons your lawn may be filled with brown patches. For example, compacted soil, which aeration is intended to correct, is just one of the possibilities. However, if this is not the underlying reason your lawn is developing brown patches — or if it is just one of the many causes — the reality is that aerating alone won't resolve the issue. Instead, the root cause of the problem, whether that be fungal infection, thatch, or any other issue, must be properly addressed in order to make those pesky brown spots go away.

Similarly, overseeding — which is basically introducing more grass to your lawn by way of adding new grass seed — is also not a sure-fire solution if there are other issues at play. For instance, if heavy thatch is causing the brown spots, it will likely prevent any new seeds from reaching the soil and properly germinating — making the entire task ineffective. Additionally, fungus-affected grass will spread to the new sprouts if it is not eradicated, which means overseeding could unintentionally propagate the problem.