How To Choose And Install A Snake-Repelling Fence In Your Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people fail to realize that the very things they're doing to improve their backyards may also be attracting snakes to that yard. From installing a water feature to putting out birdfeeders, your outdoor projects can become an open invitation to serpents, including some dangerous types of snakes. As a result, those who don't want snakes slithering through their yard often practice good lawn care routines and even grow low-maintenance snake-repelling plants. However, one of the best ways to safeguard your lawn against stakes is to put up a fence, although it can't just be any old fence. You have to choose the right materials and construction style to ensure you install a fence that properly repels snakes from your yard.

The reason not just any fence will work is that snakes can actually climb them, as well as slither through low-lying openings. Snakes can also slip under or tunnel beneath most fences. While this may make it seem pointless to put up a fence, you can still create one that functions as an effective snake barrier by accounting for what snakes are and are not capable of doing. For starters, while they can climb, they need surfaces that are textured to do so. They're also only able to climb vertically for about half their body length at most.

With that in mind, your fence needs to be made from the right materials, set upright or sloped outward, and extend high enough to prevent or at least highly discourage snakes from making their way over. However, it also needs to be low enough to prevent them from coming under, and free of gaps or holes they can slide through. If the barrier is solid and unbroken, it can effectively steer the snake away from your yard.