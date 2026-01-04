Is Craftsman's Electric Riding Lawn Mower Worth The Hefty Price Tag? Here's What Reviews Say

Lawn mowers have come a long way since the main power choices were gas or plain human effort. Electric mowers are cutting their own path to becoming staples in the average homeowner's garage, as battery power typically requires a lot less maintenance than dealing with oil, gasoline, and spark plugs. Gas-powered yard tools also tend to be noisier than their electric counterparts, plus they emit fumes. If you've noticed signs it's time to replace your lawn mower, you may wonder how to decide if gas or electric mowers and tools are right for you. While battery-powered push mowers are already fairly standard and readily available from countless companies, electric riding mowers are getting some attention, too. As with their gas-powered cousins, an electric riding mower may be worth considering if you have a lot of land to mow or if you just don't have the energy or desire to maintain that lawn with a walk-behind mower. The Craftsman 56V cordless, brushless 30-inch compact riding mower sells for just under $3,800 at Lowe's.

According to Craftsman, you can mow up to an acre on one charge before needing to plug in again. The company states that its mower is 65 percent quieter than a gas mower, which is nice if you're not a fan of the noise that accompanies machine-assisted yard work. The mower also has cruise control, plus a light for mowing in low light. Though there aren't an abundance of reviews for this mower model, it gets a little less than 4 out of 5 stars on both the Craftsman and the Lowe's product pages for it. Not being aware of the pros and cons ahead of time is one of those common mistakes when shopping for a mower, and with a hefty price tag, it pays to be informed first.