Repurpose Leftover PVC Pipes For Personalized Garden Tool Storage

Although it involves a few tools, this project is simple and beginner-friendly for anyone comfortable using a saw. In fact, with just a few simple steps, this project is perfect for those looking to upgrade their garden space in an afternoon. Begin by choosing a PVC pipe wide enough and sturdy enough to support your tool's weight. If you're shopping from your own personal collection of pipe scraps, having your tool on hand during this step can be helpful.

After selecting your PVC pipe, cut it into short sections — just long enough to hold your tools securely — and angle the top edge. Next, cut out the front face of your cylinder to create a slot for your tools to slide in. Although optional, if you want to match your PVC pipe hangers to your existing storage units or decorations, you can use spray paint at this point for a splash of color.

All that's left once your paint dries is to use your drill and hardware to secure your DIY tool holders to the wall. Depending on the size of your tools, you may choose to alter this project to fit your needs. After all, your average weed or leaf rake may not need the same level of support as post-hole diggers. In the end, a quick afternoon of work turns scrap materials into something both functional and personal — proof that the best garden upgrades often come from what you already have.