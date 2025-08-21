How To Choose Between A Weed And Leaf Rake For Your Yard

Navigating tool names can be tricky. That's why it may seem like weed rakes and leaf rakes are the same tools with varying names at first. This isn't helped by the fact these tools look the same, with wide heads and several prongs. As a result, you may be wondering if a weed or leaf rake is the right choice for you when it comes time to purchase new rakes for your yard. Thankfully, it's easier to decide than you think.

When you think of a weed, you likely think of the crabgrass that pops up when you make the common mowing mistake of cutting your grass too short. Because of this, a weed rake may seem like the perfect tool for tackling annoying plants in your yard. However, despite the name, weed rakes aren't used for the weeds in your yard. In fact, they're not used for your yard at all — weed rakes are for removing vegetation from lakes, ponds, and other bodies of water. Leaf rakes are a bit more versatile. When choosing the right one for you, consider what you hope to achieve and where.