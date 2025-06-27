Organize Your Garden Tools With The Help Of A Kitchen Storage Staple

The key to successfully repurposing a utensil caddy into a handy basket for your garden tools is to start with the right basket. When it comes to utensil caddies, surprisingly, the options are limitless. However, not all choices are the right pick for this project. Choose a caddy that has enough space to hold smaller tools while also being able to withstand the elements.

What size is right for your utensil caddy can vary: If you're not regularly pruning plants, shears may not make it into your lineup. However, while you can vary the size based on your needs, there are a few materials you may want to choose over others. Galvanized steel does well outdoors, while natural wicker does not. However, if you like the look of wicker but need something more durable, synthetic wicker is a safe pick for your utensil caddy. Stained and sealed wood will work, but you probably don't want to leave it out in extreme sun or rain when not in use.

Avoid shallow compartments that won't support larger hand tools, or horizontally-designed baskets where everything lays on top of each other. Use a caddy that features a handle to move easily around the garden. One option is the metal mesh caddy from Mind Reader.

With the right utensil caddy in hand, you've already completed the majority of this easy and fast gardening DIY. Swap out utensils and napkins for your most commonly used tools, and decorate it if you like. Since caddies tend to be on the compact side, you can easily store your repurposed tool holder in a shed or a sleek DIY outdoor storage bench when not in use.