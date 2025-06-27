Organize Your Garden Tools With The Help Of A Kitchen Storage Staple
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Spades, trowels, loppers, shears, gloves — even with a simple garden, you can quickly find yourself overwhelmed by a variety of essential gardening tools for beginning or pro gardeners. And with gardening's sneaky risks you should be aware of, like sun exposure, the last thing you want to do is spend more time than needed looking for the tool you were sure you put in an unforgettable place, or employing a poor substitute instead. While you could choose an option like the Grenebo garden tool bag, if you're looking to organize on a budget, there's a DIY project that's perfect for you. And the best part? You can repurpose a utensil caddy you might already have on hand.
If you've ever hosted a large party or event in your garden, or keep spatulas organized and accessible in your kitchen, then you've likely used a utensil caddy. These handy, vertical organizers (often with handles) are great at keeping flatware separated but easily accessible. This makes them the perfect choice for organizing smaller, handheld gardening tools. Since there are no complex steps or additional building tools or materials involved, this is an easy but clever hack even the DIY beginner can enjoy. All you need is a utensil caddy that can accommodate tools and withstand prolonged outdoor use.
How to repurpose a utensil caddy into a garden tool basket
The key to successfully repurposing a utensil caddy into a handy basket for your garden tools is to start with the right basket. When it comes to utensil caddies, surprisingly, the options are limitless. However, not all choices are the right pick for this project. Choose a caddy that has enough space to hold smaller tools while also being able to withstand the elements.
What size is right for your utensil caddy can vary: If you're not regularly pruning plants, shears may not make it into your lineup. However, while you can vary the size based on your needs, there are a few materials you may want to choose over others. Galvanized steel does well outdoors, while natural wicker does not. However, if you like the look of wicker but need something more durable, synthetic wicker is a safe pick for your utensil caddy. Stained and sealed wood will work, but you probably don't want to leave it out in extreme sun or rain when not in use.
Avoid shallow compartments that won't support larger hand tools, or horizontally-designed baskets where everything lays on top of each other. Use a caddy that features a handle to move easily around the garden. One option is the metal mesh caddy from Mind Reader.
With the right utensil caddy in hand, you've already completed the majority of this easy and fast gardening DIY. Swap out utensils and napkins for your most commonly used tools, and decorate it if you like. Since caddies tend to be on the compact side, you can easily store your repurposed tool holder in a shed or a sleek DIY outdoor storage bench when not in use.