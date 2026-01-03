A Highly-Rated Riding Mower Users Say Is Worth Its Hefty Price Tag

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you have a large yard, you certainly know the importance of a reliable riding mower, and how the right choice can make mowing day so much easier. Cutting width also matters; a mower that cuts a 50-inch band will save time over one with a 30-inch cutting deck, so the larger the yard, the more appealing a larger cutting deck (and presumably, the larger the price). Choosing the wrong deck size is one of those common mistakes when shopping for a lawn mower.

While somewhat pricey, one riding mower that might suit your large-yard needs gets great ratings on Home Depot's site, making it well worth the cost. The Cub Cadet XT1 Enduro LT 50-inch has a cumulative 4 stars out of 5 on Home Depot's site as of this writing, with 1,556 out of 2350 users giving it 5 stars. On Cub Cadet's website, it gets even higher rankings, landing at 4.3 out of 5 stars. This riding mower retails for $2,999 at Home Depot, with free delivery and ship-to-store options available. Cub Cadet also sells the mowers online for the same price, with additional delivery charges.

The highly-rated XT1 Enduro LT 50-inch has a 24-horsepower, twin-cylinder Kohler engine, a fabricated deck, and a hydrostatic transmission that doesn't require shifting. It cuts a 50-inch swath of grass with each pass, and comes with a 3-year, no-hour-limit warranty, a 5-year frame warranty, and a lifetime limited deck shell warranty from Cub Cadet — great if you're putting it through heavy use.