Add Some Height To Your Garden Solar Light With The Help Of A Bathroom Staple

Solar lights are perhaps the fastest, easiest way to create an illuminated pathway in your yard or add a dash of ambiance to your flowerbeds. There's no need for wiring, so they're easy to pop in and out of the ground. They're also a key component of DIY garden lighting to add elegant charm to a pathway. The one downside to solar landscaping lights is they often have fairly short stakes. That makes sense if you're using them to illuminate a footpath, but if you'd like to highlight higher garden features, their light often won't reach it. There's no need to settle for short solar light stakes any longer, though. A simple DIY project gives them a boost. Replacing the stakes with wooden toilet-plunger handles makes the solar lights taller, putting them at a nice height to highlight some of the taller plants you may have in your garden. A quick stake makeover with paint customizes them to any color scheme you may have in your yard. Are you ready to take the plunge?

One nice thing about solar light modification is that neither the lights nor the stakes need to be pricey. Repurpose dollar store-variety solar lights and plungers to make budget-worthy, height-boosted ambient lighting for your garden. The handles from the 19-inch thermoplastic toilet plungers at Dollar Tree, for example, would add a fair amount of extra height to your lighting compared to the typical plastic light stakes that are in the 8- to 12-inch range. If you have an extra solar light, upgrade a DIY birdbath with it for a display after dark.