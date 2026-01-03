Repurpose An Old Pencil Holder To Easily Protect Your Plants From Pests

To repurpose a metal mesh pencil holder as a plant protector, first dig a hole in the garden large enough for it (or dig several holes for several pencil holders). The pencil holder works for plants with roots still small enough to fit into it, such as small seedlings you might purchase at a garden center. Remove the plant from its nursery pot, squeeze the roots a little to loosen them a bit, then place the plant in the pencil holder. If the root structure is significantly shorter or smaller than the interior space available in the pencil holder, add a little potting medium. It's okay if the top of the pencil holder is an inch or two higher than the soil level within it, since that'll help keep ground-dwelling pests away even better.

Place the pencil holder/plant container in the ground, then fill in the surrounding area with dirt to keep it stable. Water the plant in and you're all set! No pests will be able to access any parts of the plant from underground. If you do have above-ground pests that like to munch on plant stalks, another pencil holder or a mesh cage-style trash can placed over a young seedling keeps animals and insects away for a while as the plant gets established. Remove the cage when the plant grows too large for it. If your plant bulbs are being dug up from above ground, another option is to use chicken wire to protect bulbs from squirrels. Use laundry bags to protect plants from pests of an insect nature, as the mesh netting prevents them from reaching the tasty plants below.