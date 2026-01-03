What To Consider Before Using Cedar Mulch In Your Yard
Mulch has a lot of uses in a garden. It can help with erosion, fight off weeds, retain moisture, and so much more. However, it's not a one-size-fits-all material. There are dozens of different kinds of mulch. While they provide the same basic benefits, each type has specific pros and cons, so it's important to know what works for your yard rather than buying mulch at random. One popular option is cedar mulch. It's made from the plant of the same name, and while it works similarly to other wood mulches, it has some properties that set it apart.
There are several benefits to using cedar mulch in your garden. On the surface, it has good ground cover, and it is an attractive color without any need for artificial and potentially toxic dyes. Research shows cedar acts as an insect repellent, helping reduce some of the pests that can damage your plants.
It's also a hardy plant, so the mulch tends to last a long time before needing a refresher. It's thought cedar is different from other woods because it contains a compound known as thujaplicin, which is resistant to fungi and bacteria and may slow its breakdown rate. Some users of this mulch say you can go roughly five or more years without having to refresh it, though results can vary depending on climate and conditions. In comparison, you should refresh the mulch in your garden every couple of years. Unfortunately, there are some negatives that go with all those positives. Like all mulch, it's high in carbon, which means it has a chance of reducing nitrogen in the soil.
What to look out for when considering cedar mulch
One drawback specific to cedar mulch is that while it repels pests, it isn't selective. It can also keep away beneficial bugs, including pollinators and potentially earthworms. Mulch also costs more money up front. Since this one lasts longer, it is often cheaper in the long run. However, that initial cost may just be too much to consider, especially if you're looking to cover a large area of your yard. You can use any type of mulch to prevent moisture from evaporating out of your soil. However, there is also a possibility of mold developing if the earth stays too moist.
Depending on your sensitivity to scent, cedar's strong aroma may be overwhelming during long stretches in the garden. You may also want to make sure you can be around cedar for extended periods of time. Some individuals are allergic to the oils in the wood. Additionally, cedar oils may irritate the respiratory systems of some people and pets.
Cedar mulch does have its time and place, but it's important to determine if this is the type you need or if something else would fit your plans better. After all, choosing the wrong kind is one of several mulch mistakes that are ruining your garden. If you decide cedar mulch is right for you, some areas of the yard are better suited for it than others. It's a great decorative mulch that works around pathways. However, if you want something for different parts of your yard, you may need to research some tips for the best mulch for your garden.