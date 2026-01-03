What To Consider Before Using Cedar Mulch In Your Yard

Mulch has a lot of uses in a garden. It can help with erosion, fight off weeds, retain moisture, and so much more. However, it's not a one-size-fits-all material. There are dozens of different kinds of mulch. While they provide the same basic benefits, each type has specific pros and cons, so it's important to know what works for your yard rather than buying mulch at random. One popular option is cedar mulch. It's made from the plant of the same name, and while it works similarly to other wood mulches, it has some properties that set it apart.

There are several benefits to using cedar mulch in your garden. On the surface, it has good ground cover, and it is an attractive color without any need for artificial and potentially toxic dyes. Research shows cedar acts as an insect repellent, helping reduce some of the pests that can damage your plants.

It's also a hardy plant, so the mulch tends to last a long time before needing a refresher. It's thought cedar is different from other woods because it contains a compound known as thujaplicin, which is resistant to fungi and bacteria and may slow its breakdown rate. Some users of this mulch say you can go roughly five or more years without having to refresh it, though results can vary depending on climate and conditions. In comparison, you should refresh the mulch in your garden every couple of years. Unfortunately, there are some negatives that go with all those positives. Like all mulch, it's high in carbon, which means it has a chance of reducing nitrogen in the soil.