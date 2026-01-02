Is Costco's Top-Rated Hot Tub Worth Its Hefty Price Tag? Here's What Reviews Say
Imagine stepping out onto your stunning backyard patio and sinking into the warm, relaxing waters of a hot tub. Hot tubs offer a variety of mental and physical benefits, from easing aching muscles to reducing stress. For many, a personal hot tub is a dream, and if you're ready to make that dream a reality, you may find yourself in the market for your own hot tub.
On Costco's website, the Aquaterra Spas Huntley acrylic spa is available as an online-exclusive model, retailing for $6999.99. It comes in two color options, gray or brown, as well as two seating options: lounger or non-lounger. Depending on the option you choose, you can fit five to seven people in this hot tub, which also includes LED lighting and a bundle with a cover and steps.
Seating capacity, maintenance, durability, and extra bells and whistles are all factors to consider when choosing the right hot tub for you. However, it's important to choose a hot tub that doesn't just meet your needs on paper but also delivers the relaxation you expect. Turning to reviews can be a helpful step in the shopping process, providing information on what other buyers thought about their experience.
Pros and cons of the Aquaterra Spas Huntley hot tub
At the time of writing, the Aquaterra Spas Huntley hot tub has a 4.7-star rating across 35 reviews on the Costco website, with 28 of those reviews including five-star ratings. Overall, reviewers appear pleased with their purchase, though some noted delivery pallet issues and minor setup adjustments. For example, one verified purchaser noted that they loved the hot tub so far but that it's "very difficult to remove the basket to check the filter" and "the cabinet covers the drain spout so [they were] barely able to put the cap on."
Some buyers also praised the performance and setup process. One buyer left this review: "So far the spa has been exemplary. It is functional, easy to learn, comfortable, and works very well," and another said, "Not many frills, but a very nice spa!" Another key consideration when purchasing any hot tub is the electrical wiring. Several reviewers mentioned issues with this step of the setup process, such as one who said that some wiring instructions seemed to conflict with one another, but the installer was able to work through it. That reviewer added they were "very pleased" and appreciated its appearance, size, and same-day usability.
Whether you want to add a creative water feature to your DIY privacy nook or simply soak up the benefits of a hot tub, it's important to choose an option that works best for you. This means understanding the maintenance that can go along with hot tubs and outdoor soaking tubs, a factor that may not be as commonly thought of as installation and usage. Based on reviews, the Aquaterra Spas hot tub appears to offer strong value for its price, with comfort and ease of use outweighing the minor setup concerns.
Methodology
When evaluating the Aquaterra Spas Huntley hot tub, Outdoor Guide took to the reviews to see what verified buyers were saying about their purchases. Star ratings can be a great indicator of what people think overall, but we wanted to look beyond the numbers alone to dive deep into users' experiences. This included reading positive reviews to see if they mentioned any potential drawbacks or concerns.