Is Costco's Top-Rated Hot Tub Worth Its Hefty Price Tag? Here's What Reviews Say

At the time of writing, the Aquaterra Spas Huntley hot tub has a 4.7-star rating across 35 reviews on the Costco website, with 28 of those reviews including five-star ratings. Overall, reviewers appear pleased with their purchase, though some noted delivery pallet issues and minor setup adjustments. For example, one verified purchaser noted that they loved the hot tub so far but that it's "very difficult to remove the basket to check the filter" and "the cabinet covers the drain spout so [they were] barely able to put the cap on."

Some buyers also praised the performance and setup process. One buyer left this review: "So far the spa has been exemplary. It is functional, easy to learn, comfortable, and works very well," and another said, "Not many frills, but a very nice spa!" Another key consideration when purchasing any hot tub is the electrical wiring. Several reviewers mentioned issues with this step of the setup process, such as one who said that some wiring instructions seemed to conflict with one another, but the installer was able to work through it. That reviewer added they were "very pleased" and appreciated its appearance, size, and same-day usability.

Whether you want to add a creative water feature to your DIY privacy nook or simply soak up the benefits of a hot tub, it's important to choose an option that works best for you. This means understanding the maintenance that can go along with hot tubs and outdoor soaking tubs, a factor that may not be as commonly thought of as installation and usage. Based on reviews, the Aquaterra Spas hot tub appears to offer strong value for its price, with comfort and ease of use outweighing the minor setup concerns.