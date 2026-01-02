The Best Method For Cleaning Your Tube Bird Feeders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watching birds visit your backyard bird feeder is a rewarding experience, since you're helping a group of birds survive. It's also a peaceful way to unwind and get back to nature a bit, away from electronic devices. Adding bird feeders is one way to attract more songbirds to the yard, too. The one part of feeding the birds that's not mentioned so much, however, is maintaining those feeders. Bird feeders of any sort require cleaning from time to time to help keep the birds healthy. Feeders end up with all kinds of unwanted matter on them over time, such as moldy or waterlogged seeds, bird droppings, or even just dirt that accumulates from being exposed to the elements and to bird feet and beaks. A dirty feeder also helps spread bird diseases, so cleaning that feeder really matters. Thankfully, most bird feeders are fairly easy to clean, especially tube feeders. Tube-style bird feeders might be a bit narrow to reach into for cleaning, but a simple soak and a brush or two gets the job done with ease.

Plan to clean the feeder every two to four weeks, or more often if numerous birds use it or the weather has been hot and humid for a while. If the seed has been exposed to heavy rain and it still sits for some time, it's also a good idea to dump that wet seed before it gets moldy, and then clean the feeder. And if you're wondering how often to clean a birdbath, it's even more often: Every few days.