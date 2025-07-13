One Of The Best Bird Feeder Cleaning Tools Can Be Found In Your Bathroom

It's easiest to clean a bird feeder if you prepare the supplies first. Set up a table outside with one tub for washing, one for sanitizing. Fill the first tub with warm water and dish soap, as if washing dishes; this serves as the main cleaning area. Fill the second tub with 1 part bleach to 9 parts water; this tub is the disinfecting area. If you plan to clean a wood feeder and don't want to use bleach on it, 3 parts vinegar to 7 parts water will suffice.

Wear sturdy rubber gloves for the rest of the cleaning session since bird feeders are full of germs. Take the feeder apart if it's designed to come apart. Use the toothbrush to knock off as much debris as possible on any parts of the feeder. A long, somewhat wide bottle brush comes in handy for long tube-based feeders. Once the feeder is relatively free from debris, soak it in the soapy water for about 10 minutes. Scrub it thoroughly using the toothbrush, or use the bottle brush for areas the toothbrush can't reach. Rinse the feeder off with the hose, then put the feeder in the bleach-water bath for another 10 minutes. The bleach solution effectively kills germs better than soapy water alone. Rinse the feeder again with the hose, then set it out to dry thoroughly before reassembling it and adding more bird seed. Moisture could contribute to mold on the seeds otherwise.

Keeping hummingbird feeders clean can attract more hummingbirds too. They need to be cleaned a bit more often, such as a couple times a week in hot weather. Soak the hummingbird feeder parts in soapy water for a couple hours. Once the water has had time to loosen caked-on residue, use a fresh toothbrush to scrub the ports, perches, and any area that's visibly dirty. Rinse the hummingbird feeder, then let it dry completely.