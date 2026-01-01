Is Ryobi's 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Hedges are a great way to add privacy, elegance, and visual appeal to your garden or backyard. You can even use them as a creative way to make a sloped yard more private. They're usually evergreen and easy to grow and maintain. They can get unruly if you don't trim them regularly, but if you have a good lawn care routine and take this simple step before pruning the hedges in your yard, you're sure to love the results. A hedge trimmer like the Ryobi 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer can make easy work of trimming all your hedges and keeping things neat and tidy for $99.00 for the tool alone, or you can get the Ryobi trimmer tool, one 18V battery, and a charger for $149.00.
The Ryobi cordless hedge trimmer's motor offers a powerful 3,200 strokes per minute so you can effortlessly trim bushes, hedges, and shrubs. Users get 21 minutes of run time with the 2Ah 18V ONE+battery. Many users purchase two batteries, allowing for a quick swap to keep trimming. The 22-inch blades can cut up to ¾ inch branches and thick shrubs. No worries about cords or gasoline with this hedge trimmer — just attach the charged battery, pull the trigger, and get started trimming. The HEDGESWEEP debris remover clears clippings while you trim, so they don't get in the way. Users experience less fatigue and vibration thanks to the powerful dual-action blades.
What reviews are saying about Ryobi's 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer
The Ryobi hedge cordless trimmer has 4.8 stars out of 5, and, as of this writing, 1,260 reviews. 95% of the reviews are four stars and above. One customer said that the Ryobi cordless hedge trimmer is an excellent trimmer and states they will never use a corded trimmer again, while another added, "Great hedge trimmer. Quite powerful and cuts [through] up to ¾ inch. Great not to bother with an electric cord."
Another user had this to say: "I bought this today to cut down some of my ornamental grasses in my front yard. I ended up doing my bushes and other plants all in one charge! Very easy to use and lightweight. I am extremely satisfied with this Ryobi purchase." Another posted pictures of the finished job and states that after just buying it, he likes it and says it "looks beautiful after I was done." Some less-than-positive reviews include one faulty switch and a few complaints about the batteries not fitting properly. One reviewer was unhappy with the fact that it didn't cut his hedges cleanly. In all cases of the few unhappy reviewers, Ryobi responded, providing an email and asking the customer to email them so they could make the experience better.
Methodology
The strong 4.8-star rating and large number of positive reviews played a big part in why we chose the Ryobi 22-inch cordless hedge trimmer. Other considerations we looked at were the long list of highlights and features this tool offers, and the overall positive reputation that Ryobi has, especially with DIYers and even professionals who are just starting out. The reasonable price is something else we looked at, knowing that most homeowners want a good deal without having to sacrifice quality. Overall, based on the reviews, the Ryobi 22-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is worth buying. A good quality hedge trimmer like this Ryobi cordless can make trimming your hedges much easier. Homeowners can also cut overgrown areas in their lawn to make it more manageable for the mower.