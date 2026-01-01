Is Ryobi's 22-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Say

The Ryobi hedge cordless trimmer has 4.8 stars out of 5, and, as of this writing, 1,260 reviews. 95% of the reviews are four stars and above. One customer said that the Ryobi cordless hedge trimmer is an excellent trimmer and states they will never use a corded trimmer again, while another added, "Great hedge trimmer. Quite powerful and cuts [through] up to ¾ inch. Great not to bother with an electric cord."

Another user had this to say: "I bought this today to cut down some of my ornamental grasses in my front yard. I ended up doing my bushes and other plants all in one charge! Very easy to use and lightweight. I am extremely satisfied with this Ryobi purchase." Another posted pictures of the finished job and states that after just buying it, he likes it and says it "looks beautiful after I was done." Some less-than-positive reviews include one faulty switch and a few complaints about the batteries not fitting properly. One reviewer was unhappy with the fact that it didn't cut his hedges cleanly. In all cases of the few unhappy reviewers, Ryobi responded, providing an email and asking the customer to email them so they could make the experience better.