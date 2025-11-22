The Eye-Catching Red Berry-Filled Ground Cover That'll Thrive In Your Container Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for new container garden ideas, consider American wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens). This hardy, low-growing shrub produces white or pink spring blooms followed by red berries and purplish evergreen foliage in winter. Since it requires slightly acidic soil with plenty of shade, wintergreen is often grown in wooded areas, but it's not invasive despite spreading by rhizomes. It also performs incredibly well in container gardens, looking vibrant and festive throughout the year.

Since Gaultheria rarely gets over 6 inches tall, it makes a beautiful perennial ground cover that'll thrive when planted in early fall. It's native to Eastern North America and does well in Hardiness Zones 3 to 9. Although you can leave wintergreen outside all year long, even in containers, many people choose to keep it indoors over the holidays to showcase its festive red berries. Whether you leave it indoors or outside, it pairs well with seasonal accents to create a cheerful holiday display.

Wintergreen offers more than showy fall foliage and persistent berries, however. Many species of wildlife are attracted to this hardy evergreen, and including it in your landscape is a good way to get birds to flock to your yard. Though wintergreen can be grown as ground cover to attract wildlife from squirrels to bears, container planting lets you enjoy its red berries up close without sharing.