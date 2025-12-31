The Beautiful And Hardy Fruit Tree That'll Thrive In Colder Climates

Gardening in the more northern zones of the U.S. can be tricky. There are plenty of summer annuals you can grow, but if you want something more permanent your options become relatively limited. If it's fresh fruit you want, you can either grow fruit trees in pots that can be moved indoors during cooler weather, or pick a tree that can withstand the cold temperatures. One option that might not be on your radar, but absolutely should be, is an apricot tree.

If you aren't familiar with them, apricots (Prunus armeniaca) are stone fruits similar to peaches, and they're actually in the same family as roses. Apricot flowers bloom in spring and are a major attraction for butterflies. The fruit follows, ripening through summer. In general, apricots are hardy to the central zones of the U.S., ranging from 5 through 7. However, there are some specific cultivars that are more cold hardy, tolerating zones cooler than 5. The primary issue with growing apricots in colder climates is that their flowers are sensitive to frost. If an unexpected frost hits after they bloom, they could lose flowers, leaving you with a smaller harvest (covering them at night helps). Luckily, there are also apricot varieties that bloom later in spring, after hards frosts are most likely to have passed.