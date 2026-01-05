Can Mowing More Frequently Help Deter Snakes? Here's What Landscapers Say

Other landscapers agree that keeping your grass short by regularly mowing is a good way to keep snakes out of your lawn. For example, the lawn service experts at Just Right Lawns say that a properly maintained lawn is one of the best defenses against snakes, adding that the short grass reduces the availability of food like crickets, grasshoppers, and spiders. So how often should you mow to keep them away? Just Right Lawns suggests weekly mowing or, at a minimum, every other week. Don't let your grass get past a few inches tall, and always mow it down to 1 inch or less if you're battling snakes. Be sure to whack any weeds growing around your house, in ditches, near outbuildings, and in other areas that the mower can't reach.

There are other ways to make your home and lawn less attractive to snakes. Chris Petersen told Tree Hugger that homeowners could elevate their firewood piles and keep them away from the house to deter snakes. Lawn Love, another landscaping company, suggests replacing parts of your lawn with gravel to reduce the frequency of mowing. Snakes won't have a place to hide in these areas, and they won't be thrilled with slithering across the rough edges. Before you take on that project, read our advice on what to know before using gravel in your next landscaping project. Remember that if you do encounter snakes in your yard, it's always good to leave them be. Though you might not want them in your yard, snakes play an important role in the ecosystem.