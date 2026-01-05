Can Mowing More Frequently Help Deter Snakes? Here's What Landscapers Say
Snakes are a natural part of the environment, and they will inevitably end up in your garden. Of course, if you're not convinced by the reasons you may want snakes in your yard, there are all sorts of things you can do to help keep them away. Keeping snakes out of your lawn starts with understanding what attracts them in the first place, and one thing snakes really like is a grassy, unkempt lawn. With that in mind, keeping your yard tidy might just be the solution you're looking for. But what do professional landscapers say about this theory?
Chris Petersen, co-chair of Partners in Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, talked to Tree Hugger about snakes. He said that keeping your lawn groomed is one of the best ways to keep the slithering animals away. "Snakes are cautious about traveling across groomed grass because it exposes them to predators, particularly raptors such as hawks and owls," he shared. Short grass also means that snakes can't be as sneaky when slithering up on prey, like mice and toads.
How to maintain your lawn to repel snakes
Other landscapers agree that keeping your grass short by regularly mowing is a good way to keep snakes out of your lawn. For example, the lawn service experts at Just Right Lawns say that a properly maintained lawn is one of the best defenses against snakes, adding that the short grass reduces the availability of food like crickets, grasshoppers, and spiders. So how often should you mow to keep them away? Just Right Lawns suggests weekly mowing or, at a minimum, every other week. Don't let your grass get past a few inches tall, and always mow it down to 1 inch or less if you're battling snakes. Be sure to whack any weeds growing around your house, in ditches, near outbuildings, and in other areas that the mower can't reach.
There are other ways to make your home and lawn less attractive to snakes. Chris Petersen told Tree Hugger that homeowners could elevate their firewood piles and keep them away from the house to deter snakes. Lawn Love, another landscaping company, suggests replacing parts of your lawn with gravel to reduce the frequency of mowing. Snakes won't have a place to hide in these areas, and they won't be thrilled with slithering across the rough edges. Before you take on that project, read our advice on what to know before using gravel in your next landscaping project. Remember that if you do encounter snakes in your yard, it's always good to leave them be. Though you might not want them in your yard, snakes play an important role in the ecosystem.