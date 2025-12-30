How To Turn Your PVC Pipe Into A Simple DIY Tree Trimming Tool

Trimming branches is one way to keep the trees looking their best. Unlike pruning, which means removing dead growth or benefits the health of the tree over all, trimming is more about aesthetic. It could mean cutting back branches that hang too low over the driveway, or that are about to rub against the garage walls and roof.

Trimming is fairly simple when the branches are thin and within reach, but what if they're too high and you don't have a pole saw? While you could use a ladder, they're cumbersome and could be dangerous to use in some situations. It's also awkward figuring out how to set up a ladder on uneven ground in some situations, such as on hills, slopes, or in a rocky area.

Instead, there's a simple solution that requires nothing more than PVC pipe, an eye bolt, some sturdy twine or clothesline, and your favorite pruning and trimming tool. Bypass pruners, which are one of the must-have tools for beginning gardeners (and every gardener, really), work well for thinner, twig-like branches, while bypass loppers are their larger sibling that cuts through thicker wood. Both tools can be modified with PVC pipe to make short work of high, out-of-reach branches that could use a trim. With either one, ensure they're sharp and clean first. If you want to disinfect them first, this household staple makes disinfecting garden tools a breeze.