Should You Install Heat Insulation On Your Balcony? Here's What To Know
People may not think twice about whether their balcony is insulated or not. After all, it is outside, why would you need to keep it warm? The cost of energy is rapidly increasing, meaning Americans' power bills are rising. While adding a balcony and using some cheap DIY tricks to add charm to the space can create an elevated oasis, insulation can help avoid costly damage and heating costs by reducing the amount of cold air let in and hot air let out where it connects to the house. People living in northern states may be making a major mistake by avoiding insulation on balconies. Waiting to install insulation can ultimately cost those already paying high power bills during cold winters.
Considerations when building a balcony include style, decking materials, and proper safety precautions. Using the correct kind of wood can be equally important when designing your balcony. Additionally, balconies are becoming an increasingly popular addition to preexisting homes as they can come with upwards of a 12% increase in property value. Regardless of the style of your deck, insulation is a highly important factor when creating a design plan.
The wrong kind of insulation could cost you more than just money
The right kind of insulation for your porch or balcony can be a bit of a mystery, but two key factors should be the focus of your choice. The first and by far the most important is that you are installing the right kind of insulation. Considerations in this regard should be focused on the flammability of the insulation, as installing flammable insulation on a balcony is a major way to invite multiple kinds of fires into your home, including forest fires. Additionally, making sure you are installing insulation that is not affected over time by compression is key. One product that has both low flammability and high durability to compression is FOAMGLASS.
Another consideration when installing insulation on your balcony is the style of balcony you have. For external hanging balconies, insulation just on the underside of your platform may be adequate. This is not the case for classic cantilever balconies with a foundation that extends into your home. These balconies may create cold bridges, sucking the heat out of your home and raising your heating costs. Thus, insulating the entire foundation, while more expensive, will pay off in the form of a more energy-efficient home.