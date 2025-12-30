Should You Install Heat Insulation On Your Balcony? Here's What To Know

People may not think twice about whether their balcony is insulated or not. After all, it is outside, why would you need to keep it warm? The cost of energy is rapidly increasing, meaning Americans' power bills are rising. While adding a balcony and using some cheap DIY tricks to add charm to the space can create an elevated oasis, insulation can help avoid costly damage and heating costs by reducing the amount of cold air let in and hot air let out where it connects to the house. People living in northern states may be making a major mistake by avoiding insulation on balconies. Waiting to install insulation can ultimately cost those already paying high power bills during cold winters.

Considerations when building a balcony include style, decking materials, and proper safety precautions. Using the correct kind of wood can be equally important when designing your balcony. Additionally, balconies are becoming an increasingly popular addition to preexisting homes as they can come with upwards of a 12% increase in property value. Regardless of the style of your deck, insulation is a highly important factor when creating a design plan.