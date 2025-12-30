How Excessive Rain And Flooding Can Impact Your Lawn Long-Term

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It is, of course, essential for your lawn to get adequate water so your grass thrives. Knowing that, many homeowners are meticulous about how much, how often, and the ideal time of day they water. Of course, there are times when Mother Nature contributes to the amount of water your lawn receives, so adjusting your lawn watering schedule to avoid common mistakes. Unfortunately, this can often be a case of too much of a good thing, especially if it involves excessive rain and flooding. Massive amounts of water can damage your lawn in a variety of ways, including long-term impacts such as eroding soil, killing grass, and allowing various diseases to attack your lawn.

Localized heavy rains, even those which don't result in flooding, can cause long-term issues for your lawn. For one, if you just seeded your lawn, the seeds may be washed away. It can also wash away topsoil, especially if you had bare soil prepped for grass seed. Additionally, any recently applied fertilizer or insect repellants will also likely be carried away with the runoff.

So, if you seeded, reseeded, or fertilized before a heavy rain, you will likely have to repeat those processes once the ground has sufficiently dried to avoid long-term issues with your lawn. Additionally, if you were planning to overseed your lawn, you should wait until there is no rain in the forecast and for the ground to dry following a heavy rain event. Overseeding in soggy ground typically leads to poor germination. If you know your area has a specific rainy season, it's likely best to avoid these sorts of lawn maintenance during the thick of the season.