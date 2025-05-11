We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've decided to upgrade the grass in your yard, there are a few things you need to do to successfully sow grass seeds and ensure your efforts result in a lush, green lawn. This applies whether you are creating an entirely new lawn or if it's simply time to overseed your existing one. While choosing the right grass seed for your lawn is critical and pre-germinating grass seeds can help, proper preparation of the soil is also required. From ignoring the pH balance to overlooking weeds, it's important to avoid these mistakes when prepping your soil for grass seed.

One of the most common mistakes actually occurs at the end of the process. Whether soil is properly prepped or not, if the seeds are buried too deep beneath it, they will not germinate properly nor sprout. The majority of grass seeds need only a light covering of soil to protect them from birds and keep them sufficiently warm and moist. Seeds should be buried beneath no more than a quarter-inch of soil. An easy way to make sure seeds are not buried too deep is to sprinkle them over the ground then lightly sweep them into the soil with a broom.

While that common mistake happens at the end of the process, there are several other pitfalls to avoid starting at the very beginning. So, as you begin preparing your lawn, you first need to visually survey it, paying particular attention to any low spots or areas with poor drainage. Add soil to any trouble spots and adjust the grade as necessary to ensure the lawn will drain properly once planted. However, use caution not to create too steep of a grade, as this will lead to soil drying too quickly.

