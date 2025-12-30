Sleep Comfortably While Camping With This Clever DIY Pillow Trick

As soon as you get your sleeping bag out and set up, transform the stuff sack into a pillowcase. Depending upon the sack's design, you may have to turn it inside out to tuck in any straps that might otherwise be uncomfortable when the sack is in pillow mode. The best things to use for the fluff of the pillow are clean, soft clothing items. Tomorrow's camp apparel is one convenient option; when you're ready to wake up for the day, just pull out the clothing and get dressed (it will also help keep next day's outfit a little warm on cold mornings). The next day's clothing could be used for your second night's pillow filler. Using your soft, cozy clothing as pillow filler could also help you stay warm when sleeping during your fall or winter camping trip. Of course, one downside to this trick may be that your final night's sleep is on stinky clothing.

Fold or roll clothing neatly before stuffing it into the sleeping bag sack. Keep the softest items on the top and sides; A fleece jacket or sweatshirt, for instance, can make for a comfy night's sleep. If you have no option but to include some more rugged gear such as jeans, keep those on the underside of your makeshift pillow. Make sure zippers, snaps, and other harder materials are tucked away from the layer closest to your face. If you have enough clothing packed, that pillow could be filled with T-shirts, hoodies, beanies, and socks, making a fairly decent DIY pillow in a pinch.