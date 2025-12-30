Sleep Comfortably While Camping With This Clever DIY Pillow Trick
Camping is one way to get away from the routine of daily life for a bit, but packing requires some planning, and the odds of forgetting something important are pretty high. Besides the food, clothing, and shelter that are absolute musts for the average campout, there are all the little things required for a comfy night's sleep, such as your sleeping bag and a quality sleeping pad, which is one way to ensure a better night's sleep while camping. Then there's one incredibly basic item that is among the top five most forgotten camping essentials: A pillow. If you've forgotten yours, are convinced you don't need one, or simply don't have room for it, one clever trick for a DIY pillow takes zero extra space in your car or tent: Use your sleeping bag's stuff sack as a pillowcase, then use extra clothing as the pillow's stuffing. Can it get any simpler?
Granted, this idea only works if your sleeping bag actually packs away into a sack. If not, you could theoretically use the bag from your camp chair, or bring an extra stuff sack, which has many uses anyway. The more basic it is and more free it is of zippers and snaps, the better.
How to make a DIY camping pillow from a sleeping bag pouch
As soon as you get your sleeping bag out and set up, transform the stuff sack into a pillowcase. Depending upon the sack's design, you may have to turn it inside out to tuck in any straps that might otherwise be uncomfortable when the sack is in pillow mode. The best things to use for the fluff of the pillow are clean, soft clothing items. Tomorrow's camp apparel is one convenient option; when you're ready to wake up for the day, just pull out the clothing and get dressed (it will also help keep next day's outfit a little warm on cold mornings). The next day's clothing could be used for your second night's pillow filler. Using your soft, cozy clothing as pillow filler could also help you stay warm when sleeping during your fall or winter camping trip. Of course, one downside to this trick may be that your final night's sleep is on stinky clothing.
Fold or roll clothing neatly before stuffing it into the sleeping bag sack. Keep the softest items on the top and sides; A fleece jacket or sweatshirt, for instance, can make for a comfy night's sleep. If you have no option but to include some more rugged gear such as jeans, keep those on the underside of your makeshift pillow. Make sure zippers, snaps, and other harder materials are tucked away from the layer closest to your face. If you have enough clothing packed, that pillow could be filled with T-shirts, hoodies, beanies, and socks, making a fairly decent DIY pillow in a pinch.