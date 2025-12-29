The Simple Trick That Keeps Spiders From Calling Your Garden Home
When you're busy working in the garden and a spider suddenly appears, it can definitely give you a start, but the spider is just as scared of you as you are of it. You're far bigger, for one thing. That spider is in your garden because it's a good place to hunt for food. You may know they're there because they leave webs behind — though not all spiders make webs to get their food. However, for those that do, those webs can be unsightly, and perhaps you don't want to compete with spiders to harvest your produce. For those web weavers, getting them to move on to greener pastures could be as simple as removing their webs every day.
Keep in mind, spiders do offer benefits to your garden. You don't want to kill the spiders, but inspiring them to move elsewhere will help you avoid them when working in the garden. The most significant advantage they provide is eating the other pests that could be destroying your plants. Unfortunately, their webs can also be bad for your garden. Knowing that some spiders don't need webs to catch their prey, taking your garden to a web-free status won't mean there aren't spiders in there still, it simply means that web-building spiders won't be damaging your plants with their sticky traps.
What spider webs are doing to your garden
Spider webs are definitely a sign of spiders in your garden, but it's the webs that pose a problem to you when it comes to your garden's enjoyment, and the more webs they're building, the more they can get in your way. They may cover blooms of flowers, which means you're always left picking webs off to make a bouquet. Spiders in the garden can quickly move into your home when the weather changes. Also, there could be venomous spiders in your garden, so you want to be sure to be aware of what spiders are making nests in your plants.
The trick to rehoming unwanted spiders from your garden is to remove their webs every day (even multiple times a day). Be sure to wear protective clothing that covers your arms and legs, and gloves, just in case a spider decides to come out of hiding while you're taking away its web. This will help protect you from bites, venomous or not.
This is a DIY project that won't work to eradicate your garden spiders immediately, but if you keep removing their fresh webs when they build them — before they catch a meal — they'll, sooner or later, move on to a different space to search for food because they won't want to keep rebuilding multiple times a day. Add some natural herbs to your garden to help chase spiders away, too — especially those not making webs — if you want to avoid them altogether.