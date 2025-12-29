The Simple Trick That Keeps Spiders From Calling Your Garden Home

When you're busy working in the garden and a spider suddenly appears, it can definitely give you a start, but the spider is just as scared of you as you are of it. You're far bigger, for one thing. That spider is in your garden because it's a good place to hunt for food. You may know they're there because they leave webs behind — though not all spiders make webs to get their food. However, for those that do, those webs can be unsightly, and perhaps you don't want to compete with spiders to harvest your produce. For those web weavers, getting them to move on to greener pastures could be as simple as removing their webs every day.

Keep in mind, spiders do offer benefits to your garden. You don't want to kill the spiders, but inspiring them to move elsewhere will help you avoid them when working in the garden. The most significant advantage they provide is eating the other pests that could be destroying your plants. Unfortunately, their webs can also be bad for your garden. Knowing that some spiders don't need webs to catch their prey, taking your garden to a web-free status won't mean there aren't spiders in there still, it simply means that web-building spiders won't be damaging your plants with their sticky traps.