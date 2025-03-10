The Delicious Kitchen Herb That'll Send Spiders Running

Though most spiders aren't a danger to humans, they're a common source of terror and annoyance. If these creatures bug you, try scaring them off with plants before resorting to insecticides. Mint (Mentha spp.) is ideal for this task. In addition to secreting an oil that disgusts some spiders, this herb will grow almost anywhere. It will tolerate partial shade, clay-heavy soil, and getting trampled occasionally. You can also keep mint on a sunny windowsill to send indoor spiders packing.

According to a study in the Journal of Economic Entomology, mint oil repels brown widows (Latrodectus geometricus) and cross orbweavers (Araneus diadematus) that like to hang out in flower pots and garden beds. Mint plants may deter additional garden pests, too. This includes other types of spiders as well as ants, aphids, cabbage moths, and spider mites. Mint oil's strong scent is thought to overwhelm many of these invaders, convincing them to stay away from your garden.

When planting the fuss-free mint in your garden, don't forget that it grows vigorously. It's so aggressive that it's considered invasive in some parts of the United States. This means it can overtake plants with more chilled-out personalities. If it migrates to areas, it can be a pain to remove. Grow mint in containers to keep it from spreading. You can place potted mint almost anywhere to discourage spiders. Plant just one type of mint in each container and repot the plants every year or two to prevent them from becoming rootbound. In general, spring is the best season to move your mint plant to a different pot.

