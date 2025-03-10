The Delicious Kitchen Herb That'll Send Spiders Running
Though most spiders aren't a danger to humans, they're a common source of terror and annoyance. If these creatures bug you, try scaring them off with plants before resorting to insecticides. Mint (Mentha spp.) is ideal for this task. In addition to secreting an oil that disgusts some spiders, this herb will grow almost anywhere. It will tolerate partial shade, clay-heavy soil, and getting trampled occasionally. You can also keep mint on a sunny windowsill to send indoor spiders packing.
According to a study in the Journal of Economic Entomology, mint oil repels brown widows (Latrodectus geometricus) and cross orbweavers (Araneus diadematus) that like to hang out in flower pots and garden beds. Mint plants may deter additional garden pests, too. This includes other types of spiders as well as ants, aphids, cabbage moths, and spider mites. Mint oil's strong scent is thought to overwhelm many of these invaders, convincing them to stay away from your garden.
When planting the fuss-free mint in your garden, don't forget that it grows vigorously. It's so aggressive that it's considered invasive in some parts of the United States. This means it can overtake plants with more chilled-out personalities. If it migrates to areas, it can be a pain to remove. Grow mint in containers to keep it from spreading. You can place potted mint almost anywhere to discourage spiders. Plant just one type of mint in each container and repot the plants every year or two to prevent them from becoming rootbound. In general, spring is the best season to move your mint plant to a different pot.
Other ways to repel spiders with mint
You don't have to plant mint in your garden to make use of its spider-deterring properties. If you want to repel spiders indoors, you can distribute dried mint leaves in spider-prone areas of your yard and home. Tuck mint-filled sachets or tea bags in cabinets and corners. Place sachets where spiders might enter your house, too. The leaves emanate a minty aroma that sends spiders a stern message.
Essential oils, like the Majestic Pure Peppermint brand, can also help you banish spiders from your property. To make a spider-scaring spray, put 5 drops of the oil in two cups of water, along with a squirt of dish soap. Mix the ingredients and apply the solution to spiders' favorite hangouts. See if it does the trick when you apply it weekly. If not, increase the frequency.
Adding a bit of peppermint oil to your cleaning products can also help prevent spiders from nesting in your house. Be sure to keep undiluted peppermint oil away from children, as it can irritate skin if touched and cause confusion and dizziness if the fumes are too intense. It can also be toxic for dogs and cats, so proceed with caution if a four-legged friend lives in your house. Whenever possible, open your windows to encourage air circulation when working with essential oils.