The Two Small But Venomous Spiders That May Be Calling Your Backyard Home

Most people don't like spiders regardless of whether or not they're venomous. After all, they're strange little (hopefully) creatures with eight eyes and just as many legs. But you also don't have to look closely to get freaked out by them. There's just something upsetting about a creature that wraps its prey in a soft white cocoon of silk for later consumption. Whether or not they bother you, there's no denying that spiders serve a valuable ecological role in your backyard. If you have a garden, you may not want to kill spiders because they'll devour pests like aphids and caterpillars. Conservationists even use them as an indicator of a healthy ecosystem. However, while spiders are helpful, they can be dangerous.

There are 20,000 spider species in the United States, and most are venomous, but very few can puncture human skin. The black widow and the brown recluse are the only lethal spiders in the country, but they're among the most dangerous on earth. Black widows are the most common, inhabiting every state with the exception of Alaska. On the other hand, brown recluses primarily inhabit the South and the Midwest. While thousands of people (mostly children) are bitten by arachnids, deaths are incredibly rare, with the total of spider-related fatalities each year being less than three. Most people just become ill, which can be incredibly painful and frightening.

That's why it's important to avoid spider bites by recognizing spaces where they're likely to hide. Once you've identified these parts of your yard, it's important that you make your family, especially any children, aware of the dangers.