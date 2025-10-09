What To Do When Leaves From Your Neighbor's Tree Fall Into Your Yard

The idiom "let the chips fall where they may" could be a stress-free way of looking at life, but what if those chips are actually leaves from your neighbor's tree? If you end up with loads of yard work courtesy of someone else's garden waste, who should be responsible for it? Well, in many cases, leaves, acorns, and twigs that fall from your neighbor's trees into your yard are legally considered natural matter rather than a nuisance, so they're yours to deal with. This means that your neighbor isn't responsible for leaves that fall in your yard, and they don't need to rake or remove them from your property.

Since those leaves legally become part of the property on which they fall, the best way to deal them is to treat them as if they're yours. You could use a rake shovel to quickly handle leaves in your yard. Or, if you're bothered by the number of leaves falling in your yard, you are legally allowed to trim any branches that hang over onto your property line, as long as you do it in a way that doesn't permanently damage the entire tree. Another simple option is to use your mower to turn leaves into fuel for your garden.