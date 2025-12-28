Upgrade Your Boring Porch With A Low-Maintenance Design Hack

Before heading to the craft store, decide on a color scheme and combinations for your porch. You can determine this by season or the color of your home — it's up to you. While shopping, search for flowers that look realistic. You may spend a little more on these, but if you want the flowers on your porch to mimic real ones, it's worth the extra investment. Now, you can opt to put your flowers or plants right in a real dirt-filled pot, or you can get some styrofoam and fit it in each pot to hold them in place. You can also combine both (use styrofoam as the base and just top it with a layer of soil), which will give you a realistic look without using an entire pot of soil per plant. You can even pick baskets instead of a pot, which makes an excellent change for a fall look on your porch. Or, there's the option to create hanging baskets and incorporate lights to give your porch a glow after the sun goes down. You may even want to use some of these DIY decoration ideas for your garden, backyard, and patio.

To care for your fake flowers and plants, simply wipe them off whenever they look dirty or dusty. You can use a UV protective spray to prevent fading in the sun, especially if your porch gets a lot of sunlight. If high winds are coming in, it's snowy season, or a lot of rain is expected, you may want to store your faux foliage somewhere safe so that it stays in great condition. With proper care, you shouldn't have to replace faux flowers or plants very often.