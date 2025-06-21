DIY A Hummingbird Swing With Grapevines You Find In Your Yard

To make a hummingbird swing from grapevines, look for dried vines that are sturdy and thin; since hummingbird feet are tiny they don't need a thick perch. Snip off several feet of grapevine using pruning shears to make a wreath-style swing. Loop the grapevine several times around with the same sized circles, weaving the vine around itself a few times to make a stable wreath structure. The diameter should be large enough to have about 6 inches of open space in the middle, as a hummingbird perch is at least 4 to 6 inches across. If the grapevine is brittle or cracks as you bend it, soak it in water overnight to make it more pliable, then let it dry for several days after building the structure to let it firm up again.

Construct a perch from a separate, fairly straight piece of grapevine or a narrow dowel. Tie the perch across the structure about 2 inches above the interior bottom of the wreath. Use narrower grapevine tendrils, jute twine, or thin wire to attach the perch, sanding or tucking in any sharp edges. If desired, use thin wire to add beads to portions of the outer grapevine ring. Hummingbirds are drawn to red, yellow, and orange, since those colors of flowers often contain a sucrose-based nectar they love, so these are good color choices for the beads.

A loop of wire at the top of the swing serves as a hanger. Attach a small piece of chain with a keyring on top for a nice way to hang the swing from hooks, such as a shepherd's hook next to a hummingbird feeder. Hanging it this way allows the swing more freedom of movement.

