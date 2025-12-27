How To Make A Cute Terracotta Wind Chime

If you plan to embellish your pots with acrylic paint, gems, decoupage, or any other decoration, do so before starting the wind chime. Whether you're painting or gluing, be sure to let it dry before moving on to the next steps. After decorating, the next step is to cut the cord to the length you'll need to go through all the pots and separator beads. Doubling the rope will make it easy to hang your chosen weighted charm at the bottom and to hook your finished chimes from a shepherd's hook or "s" hook.

Slide your charm onto the cut cord and get it to the middle, pulling up the ends and taping them snugly together — this will help make it easier to slide on your large beads and get the two pieces of cord through the holes in the pots. Slide one large bead on after the charm (but with both sides of the string in it) and tie a knot just above it. Then put the cords through the smallest of the pots and look at where your bead sits. You want your charm to hang out and be displayed, and the bead to be in position to bump against the pot for your whimsical wind chime sounds. Add another wooden bead, tie a knot, and then add the next terracotta pot, layering it partway over the smallest pot. Repeat the same process with another bead and your largest pot. Finally, knot the top and hang your new windchime with the loop.