The Terracotta Pot DIY That'll Help Organize Your Garden Setup

WATCH TILL THE END! If you want to have tasty herbs at your fingertips with these cute little chalkboard herb pots. Here’s what you’ll need: - 3 x terracotta pots and saucers - Chalkboard spray paint - Chalk - Chalk duster or dry paper towel - Your favourite herbs - Scotts Pour and Feed for Tomatoes and Herbs - Scotts Osmocote Premium Plus Superior potting mix. #gardenhacks #aussiegardener #gardentips #gardentoks #pottedgarden

The first step for making these clever chalkboard planters is to use painter's tape and mark off the areas you don't want covered in paint on your planter. This varies based on your personal taste, with the content creator above opting to do only the rim of the pot. Another interesting idea is to leave only a square uncovered for the chalkboard paint and use DIY appliques to upgrade your planter further and decorate the rest. Once you're satisfied with the area covered by the tape, you can begin the painting process.

Advertisement

Now, depending on the type of paint you bought, this process may look a little different. For spray paint, simply spray the uncovered surface with a smooth, even coat. If you're using traditional paint and brushes, you'll want to create the same writable surface. However, it may take longer to create a smooth coating of paint using a brush. After this step, make sure to pull off the painter's tape before the paint is fully dry on your terracotta pot to keep the crisp lines you created.

And just like that, you've created your very own chalkboard planters! All that's left after these steps is to add your soil, plants, and choose how you want to label each of your pots. If you're feeling extra creative, colorful chalk like this Amazon Basics 24-pack with eraser will allow you to create fun designs and vibrant labels that will help your newly-organized planters become a statement piece wherever you choose to display them.

Advertisement