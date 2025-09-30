What To Do If You Spot An Invasive Species In A National Park

Invasive species can spread rapidly, causing significant damage to the native ecosystem. If you spot an invasive plant, such as an ornamental grass species, on your own property, you can remove it or work to control its spread. What should you do if you find an invasive species on property other than your own? Of course, if the land is private, you can inform the owner so they can take care of it. National parks are a different story, though. They are a type of public land owned by the federal government. One of the functions they serve is the preservation of the native ecosystem, and invasive species can be quite harmful to these parks.

If you spot an invasive species at a national park, the first thing you should do is document it. These parks can be enormous, so simply knowing that an invasive species is present somewhere won't be of much help to the rangers. Write down where you saw it in as much detail as you can. Providing GPS coordinates is ideal, but even noting which trail you were on and roughly where you were on it is also helpful. Be sure to include the name of the plant and take pictures so rangers can see details like its size and exact location.

Once you've documented the plant, give the information to the park rangers. Some parks may ask you to use a specific app or program, such as iNaturalist, to make your report. If you're unsure of what to do, stop by a ranger station to ask for guidance.