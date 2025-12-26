Experts Predict A Snowy Winter. How Early Is Too Early In The Day To Use A Snow Blower?

Snow blowers are incredibly handy when the snow is too deep to shovel easily, or when you're simply not up to the task of clearing sidewalks or driveways by hand. They also create a noisy conundrum if you need to clear your driveway in the morning, especially while the neighbors are still asleep. So now what? Do you just go ahead and snow blow anyway, or wait it out and call in late? The reality is, just about every city has rules about how early is too early to use noisy equipment such as a snow blower, leaf blower, or lawn mower.

Regulations vary from town to town (and may vary from HOA to HOA), so it's worth having a look at your local ordinances for the details. Most laws cover either all relevant gas-powered equipment, or focus on leaf blowers, but you can figure the same expectations are in place for snow blowers, even if they're not explicitly. If you can't find the rules or don't have time to search, a generally safe bet — though by no means should it be considered legal advice — is to do your noisy clearing between about 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

While you're looking up regulations regarding snow blowers and anything pertaining to snow, it's worth noting that many municipalities also require residents keep their sidewalks clear when any removable snow falls. Some may even set a time frame for clearing that snow, so it's absolutely worth getting up to speed on what you're supposed to do — or not do — with all that snow (in New York it's illegal to hurl your snow into the street). And if the rules say no, there are a ton of clever hacks make snow removal easier than ever, without noisy power tools.