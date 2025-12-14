Snow Removal Etiquette: What You Should Know To Keep Your Neighbors Happy
Snowfall is perhaps one of the few things that happens equally in your yard and neighboring yards, save for other weather-related events. When and how you clear the snow from your driveway and sidewalk is another story. Whether you're the first or last on your street to do it, good snow-clearing etiquette makes good neighbors, and that's true whether you choose a snow blower or shovel to do the work. If you treat it like raking or mowing the lawn, it's easy to realize that your leaves and grass clippings shouldn't get tossed onto your neighbor's property. The same holds true for snow. Being careless with your snow clearing (or lack thereof) could be one of the things your neighbors secretly hate about your yard. The way you clear snow might also be subject to local regulations.
It's also worth considering whether your neighbors can clear their own snow. Some have physical challenges that make shoveling more difficult, and they may not have a snow blower, either. Clearing snow with either a blower or shovel can increase blood pressure and heart rate, making it a risky undertaking for those with certain health conditions. The neighborly thing to do would be to clear their walkway or driveway if you can, and if not, don't get upset with them for not clearing their property in a speedy time frame.
Neighborly (and legal) things to do when clearing snow
Your snow should stay in your yard. Granted, when you're shoveling or using a blower, a small amount may get deposited on the side of your driveway closest to your neighbor's home, but you can do this in a way that doesn't cause any inconvenience. Don't deposit the snow over the walkways they have for the letter carrier to reach their porch, or onto their sidewalks. Be mindful with which way you throw snow with your blower. Make the most of your snow-blowing session by working counterclockwise when the chute points right and clockwise when it points left. You may have to adjust accordingly to avoid covering your neighbor's car, porch, or driveway.
If you're the first to clear snow and you have a blower or don't mind shoveling, go ahead and clear the sidewalks for your neighboring homes. If you've got the latest Beefmeister 5000 that's the most powerful piece of equipment on your street, clear the entire sidewalk on your block. Your neighbors will be grateful. If they're the first ones out, and it's well before your normal waking time, don't bother them about it. They probably must get to work or take kids to school.
Read your local regulations regarding snowfall as well. Many municipalities require clearing the sidewalks and some have specific rules about throwing snow into the street as well. It's also wise to clear the path to your front door, as well as the steps, to ensure the safety of anyone delivering mail or packages.