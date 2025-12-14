Snow Removal Etiquette: What You Should Know To Keep Your Neighbors Happy

Your snow should stay in your yard. Granted, when you're shoveling or using a blower, a small amount may get deposited on the side of your driveway closest to your neighbor's home, but you can do this in a way that doesn't cause any inconvenience. Don't deposit the snow over the walkways they have for the letter carrier to reach their porch, or onto their sidewalks. Be mindful with which way you throw snow with your blower. Make the most of your snow-blowing session by working counterclockwise when the chute points right and clockwise when it points left. You may have to adjust accordingly to avoid covering your neighbor's car, porch, or driveway.

If you're the first to clear snow and you have a blower or don't mind shoveling, go ahead and clear the sidewalks for your neighboring homes. If you've got the latest Beefmeister 5000 that's the most powerful piece of equipment on your street, clear the entire sidewalk on your block. Your neighbors will be grateful. If they're the first ones out, and it's well before your normal waking time, don't bother them about it. They probably must get to work or take kids to school.

Read your local regulations regarding snowfall as well. Many municipalities require clearing the sidewalks and some have specific rules about throwing snow into the street as well. It's also wise to clear the path to your front door, as well as the steps, to ensure the safety of anyone delivering mail or packages.