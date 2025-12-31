Plan The Road Trip Of A Lifetime On This Ecuador Route Lined With Snow-Capped Volcanoes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over 1.5 million people visit Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park each year, where they can view a pair of very active volcanoes, see fresh lava flows and steam vents, hike, and take scenic drives. For those who enjoy such activities, Ecuador's Avenue of the Volcanoes offers a chance to plan the road trip of a lifetime and take in all of those experiences (minus the lava flows) on an even grander scale.

The Avenue of the Volcanoes is a 200-mile stretch of the Andes Mountains, running roughly north-south through central Ecuador. This section of the roadway — officially known as the Panamerican Highway today — was dubbed the Avenue of the Volcanoes by German explorer Alexander von Humboldt when he traveled an early rendition of the road in 1802. Now, as then, those who travel along the Avenue of the Volcanoes can view dozens of snow-capped volcanic peaks lining either side of the thoroughfare. Among the nearly one dozen major volcanoes along the route, roughly half are still active.

While just driving this stretch of highway and taking in the panoramic views of the Andes can be an epic experience unto itself, there are also a variety of activities to be enjoyed along the way. These include an array of cultural experiences, outdoor activities, and adventure sports.