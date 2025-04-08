Visit Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park For A Glimpse At Active Eruptions

The first thing to know about witnessing volcanic eruptions at Volcanoes National Park is it doesn't happen every day. The frequency of eruptions changes, as does the amount of glowing lava visible. So, if you've decided to visit the park specifically to see eruptions, pay attention to the updates posted on the park's website for current conditions and webcam views of both Kilauea and Mauna Loa. You should also keep in mind that visitation spikes as the eruptions occur. That means you can typically expect crowds when the volcanoes are at their most active.

Advertisement

Visitors will have a number of viewing stations to choose from, some of which can be driven to and others that require hikes of various distances. However, volcanic eruptions are natural phenomena that are not completely predictable. The same goes for the wind and weather conditions, including smoke and fog, which can obscure viewing. As a result, the best locations to view an eruption can vary from day to day, hour to hour. Additionally, eruptions vary greatly in duration. This means there are no guarantees to see a dramatic lava burst, but by planning ahead, monitoring updates, and being flexible with your viewing location, you will increase your odds.

Of course, eruptions and lava flows don't follow a 9-to-5 schedule, either. Not only can the volcano erupt at night, but some of the most dramatic views and images are a result of viewing eruptions and flows after dark. If hiking to view a nighttime eruption, it is highly recommended to bring a headlamp like the Coast XPH30R. Regardless of the time of day, those hiking to viewing locations should wear sturdy hiking shoes, dress in layers, and bring a rain jacket.

Advertisement