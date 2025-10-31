South America's Most Dangerous (And Thrilling) Hikes

Known and revered among explorers as one of the most extremely diverse continents on the planet, South America is coveted by hikers. It's home to the world's largest river, and in antithesis to the Amazon, also boasts the driest place on Earth — the Atacama desert. Loosely broken into three physical regions — river basins, coastal plains, and mountains and highlands — such extreme variation means you can explore what seem like completely different parts of the world, each within a few hundred miles of one another.

So South America is an explorer's paradise, and it's absolutely rife with outdoor thrills. But it's not without its dangers, particularly for those who want to experience it at its most extreme. Patagonia, for example — an area of around 260,000 square miles incorporating both Argentina and Chile — offers some of the most incredible vistas and biodiversity on the planet. But it also throws up some of the harshest weather conditions. Fickle by nature, the region can quickly change its mind, switching from sunny to soaking in minutes, and if you happen to be exploring one of its giddy mountain trails, this can be incredibly dangerous.

Not only in Patagonia is hiking a potentially precipitous pastime. Across its most wild regions — from the Amazon to the Andes and beyond — the climate in South America can be freezing cold, stiflingly hot, and onerously humid. This can put enormous strain on those not ready for such demands. But if you're up for a challenge, then South America has enough to get a fire burning in the hearts of even the most intrepid explorer.